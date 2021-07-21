“I Have the Honor” alliance to take its parliamentary seats

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. “I Have the Honor” alliance made a decision to take its seats in the new Parliament of Armenia, member of the bloc Sos Hakobyan told Armenpress.

“We do not have parliamentary mandate withdrawal petitions to the Central Electoral Commission and have no plan to have such”, he said.

“I Have the Honor” alliance is led by the leader of the Fatherland party, former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan