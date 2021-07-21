'Everything will be done to have strong army and protected borders', new first deputy defense minister says

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff at the Armenian prime minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan introduced today newly-appointed first deputy minister of defense Arshak Karapetyan to the ministry’s staff and the top leadership of the Armed Forces, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan thanked former caretaker defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan for the works done.

“Mr. Harutyunyan assumed the position of the defense minister at a very difficult period for Armenia. We need to record that we had several crises that time, but thanks to Mr. Harutyunyan we managed to overcome them. He played a great role in that. Thank you Mr. Harutyunyan for your activities. We highly appreciate it, the government and the political team believe that you have fulfilled your mission with an honor”, he said.

In his turn Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked the defense ministry staff and the officers for the joint work. He highlighted the importance of the ongoing reforms in the field and stated that they must continue in order to have a combat-ready army in the region.

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Arshak Karapetyan on appointment, wishing success to his mission.

Arshak Karapetyan in turn thanked for the trust and stated that everything will be done for having a strong army and protected borders.

“I want to welcome once again the staff which I have served with and will continue to serve. Reforms will be carried out quite quickly”, he added.

Arshak Karapetyan has been appointed yesterday first deputy defense minister. Prior to the appointment, he was serving as first deputy chief of the General Staff.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan