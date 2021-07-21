Armenia reports 220 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. 220 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 227,936, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4875 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 20.

56 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218,585.

The death toll has risen to 4573 (1 death case has been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3665.

