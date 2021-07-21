Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 153 another fallen servicemen

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has released a report on the number of its beneficiaries as of July 21, the Fund told Armenpress.

The Fund said that the number of its beneficiaries has changed, and accordingly families of 153 other fallen servicemen have received compensations.

The total number of the beneficiaries of the Fund has reached 4177, 416 of whom became beneficiaries before the 2020 Artsakh war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan