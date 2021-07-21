“Armenia” bloc member gives up parliamentary seat

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Member of the “Armenia” alliance Alexander Khachaturyan has submitted a parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to the Central Electoral Commission.

“The activity of institutional opposition supposes both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary work. Currently I see myself personally out of parliament and will focus on the extra-parliamentary direction as there is a lot to do here.

There are a lot of ideas, and you all will be informed about them very soon”, he said on Facebook.

