LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-07-21

LONDON, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.14% to $2442.50, copper price down by 0.60% to $9244.50, lead price up by 0.85% to $2305.50, nickel price down by 1.63% to $18577.00, tin price down by 0.08% to $33653.00, zinc price up by 0.02% to $2954.50, molybdenum price down by 0.82% to $40190.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.