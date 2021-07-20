YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of 'Aurora'' Humanitarian Initiative, businessman Ruben Vardanyan highlighs deepening of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, as well as the creation of the development of model of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports during the event ''Future Armenian'' Ruben Vardanyan noted that one should not wait for a saviour or a politicla party that will be able to change something in Armenia, but everyone should shape the future of Armenia by changing his mentality.

''It's necessary to understand that a lot of things should be carried out not only by the state mandate, but a change of mentality of each of us is necessary. I have always said that there can be no saviorur in Armenia and that model cannot work, because the number of the problems, the difference between those problems are so great that no party can be a saviorur. The only option is that we all become masters of our future. These are not just words, this is the way I and my friends think. We must all build our future together, we must put this non-political method into operation," Vardanyan stressed.

Noubar Afeyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moderna, in his turn presented some details from the meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, noting that Pashinyan offered him to develop cooperation mechanisms.

''I met with the caretaker Prime Minister, I had an opportunity to talk about the ''Future Armenian" program. He suggested participating in that program in some directions and to develop mechanisms by which we can cooperate. We have worked with governments for a long time, because it is impossible to implement development programs in a country without some coordination works. I hope we will find those mechanisms'', Afeyan said.