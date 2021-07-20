We must pursue the path of finding compromises – Putin tells Aliyev

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev met in Moscow on July 20. ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Kremlin informs that Putin thanked Aliyev for ''finding compromise solutions'' in normalization of the regional situation, emphasizing that ''if we want settlement, we must pursue the path of finding compromises''.

''Definitely, the solution of the regional situation remains one of the key issues. I know that you, naturally, attach great importance to that and I want to thank you for finding compromise solutions, which are always very hard, but if we want settlement, and we all wnt that, we must pursue that path. So far we have been able to do that for which I want to thank you'', the Russian President said.

Earlier Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of Putin, had informed that no document is planned to be signed, It's a working visit aimed at clarification of approaches.