President Sarkissian to pay working visit to Japan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a working visit to Japan. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, Armen Sarkissian will attend the official opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The President of Armenia will take part in the official reception organized by the Emperor of Japan Naruhito in the Imperial Palace and will have a conversation with the Emperor.

President Armen Sarkissian is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which issues related to the deepening of Armenian-Japanese relations and the bilateral agenda will be discussed.

The Armenian President will also meet with the heads of a number of well-known technology companies and businessmen to discuss the possibilities of Armenian-Japanese cooperation, as well as will visit scientific and educational institutions.

On his way to Tokyo, President Sarkissin is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the State of Qatar in Doha, to discuss issues related to the expansion of cooperation and investment opportunities between Armenia and Qatar.