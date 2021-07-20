Arshak Karapetyan appointed 1st Deputy Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Major General Arshak Karapetyan has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense. ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a corresponding decision, published on e-gov.am website.

Earlier today, Arshak Karapetyan was relieved of the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Vagharshak Harutyunyan was relieved of the post of the acting Minister of Defense.