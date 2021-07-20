Hayk Martirosyan leaves Azerbaijani grandmaster out of Chess World Cup

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the Armenian men's chess team, left out the strongest chess player of Azerbaijan, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov from the Chess World Cup.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 3rd round of the World Chess Cup taking place in Sochi Hayk Martirosyan, playing in black, won the Azerbaijan grandmaster in the first game and ended in a draw in the second game. Based on the results of the two games, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov was left out of the World Chess Cup.

The next rival of grandmaster Hayk Martirosyan is Croatian grandmaster Ante Brkić.