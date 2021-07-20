Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Defense Minister, First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia relieved of posts

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on relieving acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Arshak Karapetyan of their posts.

