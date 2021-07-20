Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-21

YEREVAN, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 July, USD exchange rate is down by 1.76 drams to 491.15 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.09 drams to 579.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 6.45 drams to 670.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 251.66 drams to 28658.79 drams. Silver price is down by 13.80 drams to 399.9 drams. Platinum price is down by 853.71 drams to 17117.27 drams.








