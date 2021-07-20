Asian Stocks down - 20-07-21
TOKYO, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 July:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.96% to 27388.16 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.96% to 1888.89 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.07% to 3536.79 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.84% to 27259.25 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 18:47 Arshak Karapetyan appointed 1st Deputy Defense Minister
- 18:20 Hayk Martirosyan leaves Azerbaijani grandmaster out of Chess World Cup
- 17:51 Defense Minister, First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia relieved of posts
- 17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-07-21
- 17:46 Asian Stocks down - 20-07-21
- 17:07 First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to be dismissed
- 16:46 Armenia’s 2021 economic growth will be higher than predicted: MP attaches importance to inclusive growth
- 16:31 Armenia’s Defense Minister to be relieved from post
- 16:24 Armenia to participate in Dubai Expo 2020
- 15:45 Armenian President hosts MEP Nathalie Loiseau
- 15:18 Date of Russia-US strategic stability consultations to be announced later — Kremlin spox
- 14:29 Armenian Ombudsman, his team visit Yeraskh to conduct fact-finding activities
- 14:26 ‘The whole world must recognize the Armenian Genocide’ – MEP
- 14:24 Russian deputy FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss NK conflict settlement
- 13:52 Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surpasses 6 mln
- 13:03 Armenia’s Ambassador to UAE and Bahrain relieved from post
- 12:55 EU Special Representative comments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, calls for restraint
- 12:33 Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to Central Electoral Commission
- 12:23 Criminal case filed over case of Yeraskh community leader wounded in Azerbaijani shooting
- 12:14 Lieutenant arrested for killing co-serviceman in Armenia
- 11:39 SNCO operating under Office of Armenia’s PM launches new website about Azerbaijani war crimes
- 10:14 Armenia’s Yeraskh community leader, wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shooting, undergoes surgery
- 10:11 Armenian Armed Forces will not allow any change in line of contact – Defense Ministry
- 09:48 Armenia’s Yeraskh community leader wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shots
- 09:37 Azerbaijani shootings in Yesakh section of border are criminal - Armenia Ombudsman
19:51, 07.13.2021
Viewed 1690 times Armenian Church responds to false announcements of Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan made in Shushi
09:18, 07.13.2021
Viewed 1677 times OSCE Minsk Group shows desire to restore NK negotiation process: Why Russia, US and France rejected Aliyev’s invitation?
19:49, 07.14.2021
Viewed 1594 times Armenia will have a national "low cost" airline - agreement signed with Air Arabia
18:13, 07.13.2021
Viewed 1413 times Foreign diplomats in Armenia invited to MFA over the visit of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to Shushi
21:52, 07.13.2021
Viewed 1392 times Antony Blinken expresses readiness of the USA to assist Armenia in reform implementation in phone talk with Pashinyan