Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Asian Stocks down - 20-07-21

TOKYO, 20 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 20 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.96% to 27388.16 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.96% to 1888.89 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.07% to 3536.79 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.84% to 27259.25 points.








