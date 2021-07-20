First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to be dismissed

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Arshak Karapetyan will be relieved from the position.

The President of the Republic has received the respective proposal by the caretaker Prime Minister, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arshak Karapetyan has been appointed to the position on April 13, 2021.

