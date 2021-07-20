Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Armenia’s Defense Minister to be relieved from post

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan will be relieved from the position as the President of the Republic has received the caretaker Prime Minister’s respective petition, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been appointed Defense Minister of Armenia on November 20, 2020.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








