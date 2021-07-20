Armenia to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in Dubai Expo 2020, a large international exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

The Expo will launch on October 1 and will last until 2022 March 21.

Last year the Expo was postponed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

192 countries will participate in the event.

The organizers expect around 25 million visits of both local and foreign guests.

Armenia’s caretaker economy minister is the chief commissioner for coordinating, organizing the country’s participation to the exhibition.

The Expo organizers provided support package for Armenia’s participation, as well as special conditions. The package involves providing property and services worth 1.5 million USD free of charge.

Made In Armenia four-day exhibition will also be organized on during the Expo. The Armenian companies will present their products and services, will have a chance to establish business ties, find foreign partners and investors.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan