‘The whole world must recognize the Armenian Genocide’ – MEP

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Member of European Parliament representing France Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense, visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on the sidelines of her visit to Armenia.

She was accompanied by Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The MEP laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, honoring the memory of the victims. Nathalie Loiseau said she is very impressed by the Genocide Museum. According to her, the whole world must know and remember the Genocide of Armenians so that it never happens again. The MEP stressed the importance of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“The whole world must recognize the Armenian Genocide, as France did it”, she wrote in the Honorary Guest Book.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan