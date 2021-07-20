Armenia’s Ambassador to UAE and Bahrain relieved from post
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Mher Mkrtumyan from the position of Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Presidential Office reports.
Mher Mkrtumyan has been serving as Armenia’s Ambassador to the UAE since October 25, 2018.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
