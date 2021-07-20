Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lilit Makunts, who is the third in the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, has submitted a parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to the Central Electoral Commission, CEC Secretary Armen Smbatyan told Armenpress.

Mr. Smbatyan said that the Commission has received two such applications as of 12:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan