Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 July

Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to Central Electoral Commission

Lilit Makunts submits parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to Central Electoral Commission

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lilit Makunts, who is the third in the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, has submitted a parliamentary mandate withdrawal application to the Central Electoral Commission, CEC Secretary Armen Smbatyan told Armenpress.

Mr. Smbatyan said that the Commission has received two such applications as of 12:00.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration