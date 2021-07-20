Criminal case filed over case of Yeraskh community leader wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case over the case of head of Yeraskh community Radik Oghikyan who was wounded as a result of the shots fired from the Azerbaijani forces at the Yeraskh section of the border.

The Yeraskh community leader sustained shrapnel wound in the shooting. He has been transported to a hospital in Yerevan and underwent a surgery. His life is not under danger.

The preliminary investigation continues.

In the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan