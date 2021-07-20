Lieutenant arrested for killing co-serviceman in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Lieutenant has been arrested for killing co-serviceman Artur Ghazaryan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

In particular, on July 16, at around 21:40, the Lieutenant was reported about the supposed movement of the Azerbaijani side in the territory of the position. While monitoring the area he noticed a movement and violating the rules of the fulfillment of the military duty fired in the direction of the movement, fatally wounding soldier Artur Ghazaryan.

The preliminary investigation continues.

