SNCO operating under Office of Armenia’s PM launches new website about Azerbaijani war crimes

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The “Public Relations and Information Center” SNCO operating under the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia has launched a new website called The War Crimes Of Azerbaijan, the SNCO told Armenpress.

The website operates in three languages – Armenian, Russian and English.

Its purpose is to present facts about the Azerbaijani war crimes committed during and after the 2020 Artsakh War, the Azerbaijani destruction of Armenian cultural monuments in Artsakh and other topics in one place.

The website consists of the following sections:

-War crimes

-Prisoners of war

-Cultural genocide

-Hate speech

-Mercenaries (involvement of Syrian terrorists to the war, and Turkey’s role)

-Reports (international and local)

The website address is War.karabakhrecords.info.

The information available in the website is also spread on respective social accounts (Twitter, Facebook, Telegram) in English and Russian.

Materials are still at the drafting stage.

The website is being updated, it has a news feed for ongoing topics.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan