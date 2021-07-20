Armenian Armed Forces will not allow any change in line of contact – Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling from firearms the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, without using grenade launchers, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

“On July 19 late in the evening and at night of July 20, until 02:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued shelling from firearms the Armenian positions located in the Yesakh section of the border, without using grenade launchers.

From the Armenian side, leader of Yesakh community Radik Oghikyan received a gunshot wound as a result of intense shootout which lasted for several hours. At that time he was organizing the works on extinguishing the fire that broke out in an area as a result of Azerbaijani actions.

The Armenian Armed Forces announce that they will not allow any change in the line of contact”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan