Azerbaijani shootings in Yesakh section of border are criminal - Armenia Ombudsman

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ shootings in the Yeraskh section of the border in recent days are criminal, and they are becoming regular, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman tatoyan said in a statement, adding that this is clear from statements of the Armenian Ministry of Defense and alarms addressed to the Human Rights Defender.

“The criminality of these shootings is obvious against the background of Azerbaijani shootings in other bordering parts of Armenia, near communities and is also proved by the fact that a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed on July 14 in the Yeraskh section”, Tatoyan said on social media.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that in the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly.

