‘When Yeraskh can't sleep, Yerevan stays awake too’ – French Ambassador on Armenia- Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has commented on the tense situation in the Yesakh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“When Yeraskh can’t sleep, Yerevan stays awake too”, the French Ambassador said on Facebook.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that in the evening of July 19, starting from 18:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several hours with the use of various caliber firearms. Mortars were also used regularly.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








