LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-21

LONDON, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 July:

The price of aluminum down by 2.57% to $2446.00, copper price down by 1.42% to $9300.00, lead price down by 1.87% to $2286.00, nickel price down by 0.12% to $18885.00, tin price up by 0.84% to $33680.00, zinc price down by 0.87% to $2954.00, molybdenum price down by 0.92% to $40521.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.