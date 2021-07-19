Robert Kocharyan resigns from parliamentary mandate

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The second president of Armenia, candidate for prime minister from the "Armenia" bloc Robert Kocharyan resigned from his mandate of MP, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of Robert Kocharyan.

“Dear compatriots,

It has happened so that once I was a member of the parliament of both Artsakh and Armenia, but by virtue of my character I have always been a person of executive power. I am convinced that now it would be more correct to give my place to the members of my team, each of whom, I am sure, will become a good MP.

By this step, I also express my consentwith my thousands of team-mates, who conveyed to me the opinion that after the posts of the Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia, I should not be tempted by the mandate of MP. And finally, I was voted for as the bloc's candidate for prime minister''.

Kocharyan emphasized that his decision not to go to parliament does not mean that he is quitting the struggle. ''The faction represents the bloc in the National Assembly, and I continue to be the leader of the bloc, and with my daily consistent work I will contribute to our future victories.

I am sure everything will be fine ”, Kocharyan concluded.