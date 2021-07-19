Combine and combine operator who appeared in territories under Azerbaijani control returned to Armenia – MoD

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. An incident was registered on July 19 in the border part of Tegh village of Syunik region. As ARMENPRESSS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the combine operator, a resident of the community, was disoriented and found himself in the area under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia informs that due to the efforts of the Armenian border-guards, the Russian servicemen and the community leadership, the combine operator, as well as the combine, were returned to the Armenian side.