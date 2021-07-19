Armenia suffers no casualties as a result of intensive skirmishes in Yeraskh direction

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS/ The Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocative actions in the evening of July 19. Starting at 6:40 p.m., Azeribaijani units fired from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which an intense skirmish took place. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the Armenian side suffered no casualties.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia strongly condemns the provocation of the Azerbaijani side, and warns that any similar action will be harshly responded by the Armenian side. "The Azerbaijani military-political leadership is fully responsible for the escalation of the situation’’, reads the statement of the MoD Armenia.