Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to hold military exercises near Tajik-Afghan border

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Servicemen of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will carry out joint military exercises on August 5-10 at the Harb-Maidon training ground of Tajikistan, 20 km from the Afghan border, ARMENPRESS reports commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin told the reporters.

"In early August, we will take part in a joint military exercise in Harb-Maidon with the involvement of military units of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. During the exercises we will carry out preparations for military operations by the joint forces to eliminate the units of illegal armed formations that have invaded the territory of the union state," Lapin said.

The number of servicemen to be involved in the exercise is not yet known.