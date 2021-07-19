First sitting of the newly elected National Assembly will be convened on August 2

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The first sitting of the National Assembly of the 8th convocation will be convened on August 2.

Talking with ARMENPRESS, the secretary of the Central Electoral Commission Armen Smbatyan said that the Central Electoral Commission will make a protocol on the registration of mandates this week.

"The first sitting of the National Assembly will take place after that, the next Monday," the CEC secretary said, without mentioning a specific day.

The day of the first sitting of the National Assembly will be announced by the CEC chairman after the protocol is ready.

Extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia were held on June 20. After the results were announced, 4 political forces appealed in the Constitutional Court: "Armenia", "I have honor" blocs, "Zartonk" and "Armenian Homeland" parties. On July 17, the Constitutional Court announced its decision to uphold the decision of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia on the results of elections.