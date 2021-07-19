Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-21

YEREVAN, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 July, USD exchange rate is down by 1.87 drams to 492.91 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 4.18 drams to 580.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 7.41 drams to 676.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 100.93 drams to 28910.45 drams. Silver price is down by 3.16 drams to 413.7 drams. Platinum price is down by 4.55 drams to 17970.98 drams.