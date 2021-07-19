Asian Stocks down - 19-07-21
TOKYO, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 July:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.25% to 27652.74 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.30% to 1907.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.01% to 3539.12 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.84% to 27489.78 points.
