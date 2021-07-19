Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on relieving Vahagn Melikyan from the position of Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, e-gov.am reports.

Vahagn Melikyan has been serving as Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry since May 21, 2018.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan