Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to discuss Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev will hold a meeting in Moscow on July 20, the Kremlin press service said today.

“An exchange of views on relevant regional issues is expected. The main focus will be paid on the practical aspects of the implementation of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as on the solution of issues relating to the unblocking and development of economic and transportation communications”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan