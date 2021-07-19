Civil Contract party releases names of its candidates for Speaker, Vice Speakers of Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party has released the names of its candidates for the positions of Speaker and Vice Speakers of Parliament.

Accordingly, Alen Simonyan is the candidate for the Speaker, and Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan are the candidates for the Vice Speaker, the ruling My Step faction MP Hrachya Hakobyan told Armenpress.

Earlier the Board of the Civil Contract party proposed to nominate Hayk Konjoryan for the head of the faction, and Nazeli Baghdasaryan for the faction secretary.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan