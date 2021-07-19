Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to visit Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a working visit to Russia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news to reporters.

“Yes, such a working visit is being prepared. It’s a working visit and “checking hours” will take place”, Peskov said.

He informed that no signing of documents is planned during the visit.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








