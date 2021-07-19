Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border calm at the moment

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is calm at the moment. The Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation, Head of Information Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel Samvel Asatryan told Armenpress.

He noted that some media outlets are spreading panic news connected with the recent incidents in some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular in the Nakhijevan direction, which could negatively affect not only the population but also create certain obstacles for the activity of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“The Armenian Armed Forces fulfill their duties in a whole scale and great responsibility, are ready for any scenario and expect full trust and support by the public”, Coloneal Samvel Asatryan said.

