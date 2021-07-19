Ethnic Armenian athlete in Georgia’s team for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian shot putter Benik Abrahamyan will participate in the 2020 Olympic Games representing Georgia.
He participated in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Benik Abrahamyan is a multiple champion and record holder of Georgia.
Georgia will be represented by 35 athletes at Tokyo Olympics.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
