Armenian, Iranian customs officers discuss recent large-scale passenger flows

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian State Revenue Committee’s southern customs department and executives of the Meghri customs checkpoint department had a meeting with the executives of Iran’s Norduz customs checkpoint, the Armenian SRC told Armenpress.

The Armenian and Iranian sides discussed relating to upgrading works, the recent large-scale passenger flows, the queues, etc.

