131,080 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. A total of 131,080 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 94,560 and the second dose – 30,6536,5208, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and CoronaVac in Armenia are available for people aged over 18.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis and are also available for foreigners free of charge.

