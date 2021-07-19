Tokyo 2020: Boxing is a way of life, character to fight and dream – Hovhannes Bachkov

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented by 17 athletes at the Olympic Games this year.

3 out of these 17 are representatives of boxing.

One of them, Hovhannes Bachkov, has passed a very difficult sports path. He is the winner of Europe Championship and European Games, bronze medalist of World Championship and has participated in the 31st Olympic Games.

Hovhannes Bachkov is the last hero of “Road To Dream” project of ARMENPRESS dedicated to the Tokyo Olympics.

-We have had many interviews, but this time let’s start from the very beginning: how did you start your path in boxing?

- My uncle was engaged in boxing. He was the one who guided me, but my grandfather took me to the gym for the first time. I was an active child, and the specialists thought that I would be able to achieve serious results in boxing.

-When was the time that you realized boxing is your type of sport?

-Yes, something like that happened in 2008 when I captured the third place in the Europe Championship and was still young. That time I understood the importance of Europe and world championships, the uniqueness of the Olympic Games. It was that year that I understood what boxing presents itself.

-And what is boxing?

-Boxing is a way of life, an upbringing. It is the upbringing which we do not get at home, but around our circles. Boxing is a character to fight, resist and dream.

-In sport you record major achievements either thanks to a talent or hard work. Do you consider yourself as talented or hardworking?

-I would answer to your question in this way: you make the conclusions. When I was young and was not achieving success, I was looking at the world-renowned athletes and trying to learn something new. I talk to myself in the ring, I compete with myself. I am two persons in the ring, the one who competes and the one who tells me what I should do. I am sometimes asked why I compare boxing with chess: combinations are boundless in both. But talent is needed which helps you to make improvise. Hard work cannot help an untalented man to achieve anything.

-If you saw God, what would you say?

-I would only thank for what I am now.

-Armenia is facing difficult times, and in some sense our country really needs new victories. Can this be a motivation for you for the Olympic Games?

-Of course, each of us feels obliged to represent our country in a dignified manner. Our country needs victories now. I sincerely believe that Armenia’s golden period will soon arrive. We are people blessed by God.

Full version of the interview is available in Armenian.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan