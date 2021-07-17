Pashinyan assesses Azerbaijani policy threat not only for Armenia's security, but the entire region

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that Azerbaijan tries to create a false illusion that Armenia is against peaceful negotiations, peace and delimitation of borders, but the reality is totally otherwise, Pashinyan said during the briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Yerevan, answering the question of ARMENPRESS about the chances for the establishment of regional peace and the un0constructive activities of the Azerbaijani president.

''We have a clear position on the border situation. We are ready to have a constructive stance. I made a proposal during a Security Council session about the simultaneous withdrawal of forces and returning to permanent locations. We are now negotiating in that direction to deploy Russian border guards and international observers, for carrying out demarcation and demarcation works under international auspices. During the meeting with Mr. Michel, I reaffirmed that we welcome and express our readiness to act in accordance with the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In fact, here we can say that the international community and our views coincide, because after May 12, a number of countries made statements and assessments, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on this issue. And these formulated approaches coincide with our ideas'', Pashinyan said.

Caretaker Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan, in fact, has territorial ambitions towards most of its neighbors. He stressed that the issue here is not only Armenia.

''We are ready to start negotiations on the basis of the principles known to the parties, in accordance with the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. And I am glad that Mr. Michel also spoke today about the importance of clarifying the status of Nagorno Karabakh, because that is the cornerstone of the conflict settlement'', Pashinyan said.

He also noted that they are ready to start work on delimitation and demarcation of borders in case of appropriate conditions. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the presence of war prisoners in the conditions when Azerbaijan has a written obligation to return everyone, of course, significantly disrupts the atmosphere of cooperation. This is an important agenda, around which, according to Nikol Pashinyan, efforts should be united.