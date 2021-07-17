Armenia ready to continue cooperation with EU for the implementation of institutional reforms – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Despite the 44-day Artsakh war and regional challenges, Armenia continues the irreversible path of democratic reform, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

‘’I would like to emphasize that the European Union is one of Armenia's key partners in bringing this ambitious reform agenda to life. Armenia is ready to continue active cooperation with the EU and the EU member states, focusing on the implementation of institutional reforms, the establishment of the rule of law and the strengthening of democratic institutions’’, Pashinyan said.

In this context the caretaker Prime Minister recalled the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU.

‘’The successful completion of the ratification process of the agreement and its entry into force is a key event in Armenia-EU relations’’, Pashinyan added.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenia also highlights the Eastern Partnership program, which is a key initiative in relations with the European Union. The Armenian government is seriously preparing for the summit to be held in December, hoping that it will be effective.