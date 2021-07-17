Azerbaijan intends to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border - Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Use of force and mass atrocities cannot resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the settlement of which is possible only through negotiations within the framework of the only international mandate, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the joint press conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

‘’ In this context, I consider it necessary to recall the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, in which they called on the parties to resume the high-level political dialogue under the auspices of the Co-Chairs at the earliest opportunity to reach a final, comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I have repeatedly publicly welcomed this announcement on starting peace talks, emphasizing that Armenia is ready to resume talks, but Azerbaijan has not responded and according to our information received from unofficial sources, Azerbaijan intends to provoke new military clashes in Artsakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the expression of which we see today in the Nakhichevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border’’, Pashinyan emphasized.

According to the caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the incidents provoked by Azerbaijan do not allow to start delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.