We stand by Armenia and all countries in the region to build a common and prosperous future – Charles Michel

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel made a note on his Twitter page after visiting the Memorial to the Victims of the Armenian Genocide.

‘’ have paid homage at Tsitsernakaberd to Armenian victims. We stand by Armenia and all countries in the region to build a common and prosperous future for their populations, ARMENPRESS reports, Charles Michel wrote.








