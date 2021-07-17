Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

European Council President honors memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

European Council President honors memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who arrived in Armenia yesterday on a two-day visit, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims accompanied by Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, ARMENPRESS was informed from Mher Grigoryan's office.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration