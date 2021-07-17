European Council President honors memory of victims of Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who arrived in Armenia yesterday on a two-day visit, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims accompanied by Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, ARMENPRESS was informed from Mher Grigoryan's office.
