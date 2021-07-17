187 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. 187 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 227.298, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5669 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 16.

114 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 218.242.

The death toll has risen to 4559 (1 death case has been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease stands at 1111.

The number of active cases is 3386.