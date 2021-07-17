Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Germany

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence message to the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the deaths and devastations caused by the flood, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s Office.

President Sarkissian expressed condolences and solidarity to President Steinmeier and the friendly people of Germany, wished endurance and spiritual strength to the relatives of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured.